Ozarks Tonight: Suicide Prevention Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The CEO of Burrell Behavioral Health Center explains how people can save a life from suicide in honor of Suicide Prevention Month.

“We’re not built to isolate,” said CJ Davis, CEO of Burrell Health Center. “Unfortunately, during the pandemic, we’ve all been asked to isolate. We’re not wired that way. What I do is encourage everybody who is experiencing any sort of mental health symptoms, especially during these tough times, is really to reach out and engage in care or seek care.”

If you know someone having thoughts of self harm, you can call 1-800-494-7355.

For more information, you can go to the health center’s website.