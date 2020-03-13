Ozarks FOX

Ozarks Tonight: Substance Use Initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Substance Use Initiative (SUI) is an effort to reduce and prevent substance use in Stone and Taney counties by equipping, educating, and empowering individuals to be part of the solution. That’s according to the Skaggs Foundation, which partners with CoxHealth on the initiative.

Project coordinator Marietta Hagan explains how the efforts are helping thousands of people. Nearly 800 naloxone kits have been distributed, 6,816 drug deactivation kits given out, and 327 medication lock boxes given to people free of charge.

