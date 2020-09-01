Ozarks Tonight: Stand Against Trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Every year, millions of men women and children are trafficked worldwide including right here in the US and right here in the Ozarks, but there is a local coalition that aims to try to curb the problem in our area.

Dawn Day is the chair of the Stand Against Trafficking group in the Ozarks. The Department of Homeland Security defines human trafficking as the use of force fraud or coercion to obtain some type of Labor or commercial sexual act.

“Stand Against Trafficking is a local coalition made up of community members,” said Day. “Anybody in the community that wants to be a part of our coalition is welcome to do so.”

Day says the group’s focus is to educate the community on trafficking.

