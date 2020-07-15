Ozarks Tonight: Springfield Little Theatre begins this year’s season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Little Theatre is ready to perform the show “Deep in The Heart of Tuna” on July 17 through the 26.

When people arrive to see the two-person comedy, Springfield Little Theatre says they will notice the extra precautions to keep them safe.

Limited seating will be available and volunteers, staff and audience members will require masks.

Since there is limited seating, people can buy tickets to watch a live stream of the show. Tickets for the virtual show will be $28. Audience members will receive a link that will give them access to the show for 24 hours.

To learn more about what the Springfield Little Theatre is doing to keep people safe during their shows this season, watch the video above.