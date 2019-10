SPRINGFIELD, Mo - Realtors from around the region are on a mission this week and they're not trying to have you buy or sell a home. They are helping families in need.

The group Realtors Helping People is holding a fundraising event on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. the DoublerTee Convention Center on North Glenstone.

They will have goods and services for sale, vendors, prizes, music, and food. There will also be hundreds of items in a silent auction and 20 big-ticket items in a live auction, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

A $10 entry fee includes food and entry to a $150 raffle.

Noelia Guzman is a realtor with Rob and Stacey Real Estate and is on the planning committee for the event.