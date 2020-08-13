Ozarks Tonight: Springfield Boys and Girls Club expands mental health services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Boys and Girls Club of Springfield recently announced that they’ll be expanding mental health services with assistance from Burrell Behavioral Health.

Director of Development Didem Koroglu discusses with Ozarks Fox Anchor Sarah Scarlett what these services could mean for local children anytime.

“We’ve always been able to offer mental health services within our clubs, but this is more of an extended partnership, and we will be offering these services at Musgrave on our Fremont unit with the hopes that we will be offering it in our other clubs as well. So especially during these times with COVID-19, our kids and our families are going to be more need more stability, and I think the clubs are a perfect place for that as our kids come into our clubs after school and especially during this virtual,” says Koroglu.