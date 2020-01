Mo. -- Chris Pilgrim, with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, discussed the significant need for blood donations at the beginning of the year. Winter weather and elective surgeries being pushed back until after the busy holiday season create a greater need. That's the reason President Richard Nixon designated January is national blood donor volunteer month in 1969.

During the month of January, donors will receive a long-sleeve shirt. Visit CBCO.org to find a blood donation center near you.