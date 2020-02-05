Ozarks Tonight: Skaggs Foundation Scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A mother of seven children shared her story about pursuing her degree in nursing. Joelle Williams will graduate this May, thanks to scholarships provided through the Skaggs Foundation.

“It was the first time in 21 years that I wasn’t pregnant or nursing,” Williams said. “When I found out that Cox College had an accelerated (nursing) program, I knew that’s what I needed to do. If my whole family was going to hold their breath so that mom could chase her dream, it was going to have to be fast.”

The Skaggs Foundation awarded 50 scholarships in 2019. Since the program started, it has given nearly $400,000 in scholarships. To be eligible, applicants must reside in Stone or Taney counties in Missouri or Boone County in Arkansas; be an employee or family member of an employee of Cox Medical Center Branson.

The deadline to apply for fall 2020 is March 16. Visit SkaggsFoundation.org for more details.