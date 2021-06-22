Ozarks Tonight: ShowMe Healthy Relationships Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation and the University of Missouri are teaming up to offer free classes for single adults who want to improve relationships.



ShowMe Healthy Relationships (SMHR) is a five year project funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human and Administration for Children and Families.

Representatives with OACAC say the ShowMe Healthy Relationships program will teach skills to strengthen interpersonal relationships through classes to provide a more stable household for individuals, children, and families.

Program Coach Brittany Temple sits down with Ozarks Tonight to discuss the program and how you can benefit from the resources available.

A new class/series will take place approximately every four weeks with the next session taking place Thursday, June 24.

You can visit OACAC for more information on ShowMe Healthy Relationships program.