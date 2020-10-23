Ozarks Tonight: Show Me Healthy Women Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — About one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Each year, October is dedicated to raising awareness. Jennifer Davis is the Care Coordinator for the Show-Me Healthy Women Program at Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield.

“They don’t have to worry about the financial burden of how much will a well-woman exam cost; how much will a mammogram cost?” Davis said.

The program provides free mammograms for women ages 50-64 and free pap tests to women aged 35-64 who are uninsured or underinsured. You can call Jordan Valley Community Health Center at 417-831-0150 to request more information.

American Cancer Society, Cancer Action Network Missouri Grassroots Manager, Tim Freeman, also discussed ways the organization is raising awareness and striving to get people better access to health care. Learn more at FightCancer.Org https://www.fightcancer.org/states/missouri