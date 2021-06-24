Ozarks Tonight: Show Me Folk

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In Springfield, many talented people are keeping the traditions of the Ozarks alive. Kaitlyn McConnell, the author of Ozarks Alive, has teamed up with the Missouri Folk Arts Program to help document those stories for the Show Me Folk initiative.

From a local artist who creates “crankies,” to cultural cuisines on C-Street, Kaitlyn highlights diverse food, music, and dance.

Lisa Higgins, director of MFAP, described the project: