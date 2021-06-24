Ozarks Tonight: Show Me Folk

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In Springfield, many talented people are keeping the traditions of the Ozarks alive. Kaitlyn McConnell, the author of Ozarks Alive, has teamed up with the Missouri Folk Arts Program to help document those stories for the Show Me Folk initiative.
From a local artist who creates “crankies,” to cultural cuisines on C-Street, Kaitlyn highlights diverse food, music, and dance.
Lisa Higgins, director of MFAP, described the project:
“With a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and support from the Missouri Arts Council, our state folk arts staff has been thrilled these last four years to establish new relationships and strengthen established relationships via the Show Me Folk initiative. Missouri is such a large and diverse state to explore that we have broken down documentation of traditional artists and arts to more manageable target areas. Show Me Folk gives us the time and resources to dive deeper, alternating annually between rural and urban communities. Working with community scholars and local liaisons, like Kaitlyn in Springfield, we have been excited to explore both the city’s newer and more established traditions in foodways, music, and dance.”