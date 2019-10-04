Ozarks Tonight: Shining a Light on Domestic Violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and several events throughout the Ozarks will be raising awareness and funds during this month.

On specific event is shining a light on the issue. It’s being hosted by The Place at the Lake, the Benton County Domestic Violence Shelter. This concert is on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Poplar Baptist Church in Warsaw. Special musical guest, David Ashley Trent, singer/songwriter will be performing. The event is titled Shine A Light on Domestic Violence. There is a $10 suggested donation to attend with a meal included.

If you can’ attend the event, you can still donate.

Anna Louise Copland and John lynch with Place At The Lake stopped by Ozarks Fox to chat about the event and the shelter’s mission.

The shelter is a Christian based non-profit that relies on donations and its thrift store. It does not receive any government or private grants.

From 2018 to 2019, the shelter served 21 clients with 1211 bed nights, four children with 526 bed nights, 150 hotline calls and 90 people had to be turned away and referred to other services because the shelter only has four rooms at their shelter to keep families together and to provide them with space and privacy.

The shelter, Copland says, does not have a 30-day period.

“It takes time to recover,” she said.

The Crisis Hotline Number for A Place At The Lake is 1-866-374-9044

For more information on the event, click here.