Ozarks Tonight: Self-Filling Barrel

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — One piece of Ozarks history will leave you scratching your head. To this day, it still remains a mystery. Author of Ozarks Alive Kaitlyn McConnell describes how a Missouri farmer’s self-filling barrel became a tourist destination in the 1950s.

“They had installed this wooden barrel for their chickens, and there was a pipe that went out to the water trough, but they realized after a while that it just kept refilling itself,” McConnell explained.

McConnel said a newspaper article brought attention to the Texas County farmer’s barrel causing thousands of people to pay Mr. and Mrs. Orr an unexpected visit. Most assumed it was a prank, but several visitors watched the barrel for hours, even overnight, and visitors couldn’t debunk how the water kept filling the barrel.