Ozarks Tonight: Retirees meeting virtually through Give 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — United Way is offering retirees a way to connect and give back during the pandemic

People in Greene County can get together virtually through the second virtual Give 5 “Civic Matchmaking” class.

“There is a need for social connection now more than ever as the pandemic has forced us to avoid gathering in person and connecting in the ways we normally connect,” said Greg Burris, CEO of United Way of the Ozarks. “The struggle to balance literal survival with all the things that make surviving worthwhile has ever been so clear, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many to sacrifice social connections – and therefore quality of life. For the 28% of Americans who live alone, this has meant little to no human contact for months.”

The virtual version of Give 5 is a four-day program lasting two and a half hours per session. Give 5 is accepting applications for class 14 which meets on:

Feb.10-11 from 8 a.m. to 11a.m.

Feb. 17-18 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

People can apply online or by calling 417-863-7700.