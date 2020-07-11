Ozarks Tonight: Rep. Long Investigates Deadly Bull Creek Crossing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A low water crossing in Taney County has caught the attention of Congressman Billy Long.

Since it was built three years ago, three people have died at that spot while floating on Bull Creek.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the permit for the landowner, a farmer, to build the low water crossing, but it’s not in the policy to inspect it for compliance, afterward.

“The Corps has no obligation to consider safety, and I think that should change,” Rep. Long said.

After the third fatality, an inspection was done. Engineers discovered it was not in compliance. Original plans had the crossing coming off at a 90 degree angle, but it came off at 45 degrees, according to Rep. Long. He spoke with the landowner.

“How does that happen?” Rep. Long said. “How do we get so out of hand?”

Congressman Long would like to see changes to prevent this from happening again.