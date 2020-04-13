Ozarks Tonight: Recycling centers and Earth Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Earth Day is coming up on April 22, and this year marks the 50th anniversary for this celebration.

The City of Springfield Environmental Services canceled or changed some Earth Day celebration events and activities due to social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders. Both of these have also led the department to close all of its recycling centers – Lone Pine, Franklin, Yardwaste, Household Chemical.

In this Ozarks Tonight, Jenifer Abreu talks to Erick Roberts, superintendent of solid waste, Ashley Krug, marketing development coordinator and Laurie Duncan, education outreach coordinator with the City of Springfield Department of Environmental Services.

The city says recycling sites are currently closed to comply with local, state, and federal guidelines.

“It was just the right thing to do in response to that order. And we face several challenges,” said Erick Roberts, superintendent of solid waste.

“I know those activities at those centers are outside and people think they can maintain social distancing; we receive hundreds and sometimes over a thousand visits a day. And we appreciate that, but as they cycle through there, they are visiting the same spots repeatedly, the same boxes,” Roberts said. “We struggled to keep those sites open, comply with the orders, and do that in a way that was protective of our citizens and our staff.”

Roberts said the department discussed partnership possibilities to direct people to other places, but ran into the same issues of people sharing the same space and visiting the same boxes.

The city encourages homeowners to contact their trash haulers about curbside recycling options or continue to recycle at home and, if possible, store recyclables until the centers reopen if you’re able.

If accumulation or storage of recyclables becomes an issue, the department says these items can be placed in the garbage until recycling service resumes.

The department says it will provide updates on these facilities and services on its website (springfieldmo.gov/recycling) and social media. https://www.facebook.com/SGFEnvironmentalServices/ .

Earth Day

Earth Day is a day to recognize the importance of caring for the environment.

Laurie Duncan, the education outreach coordinator, explains it began as a national “teach-in” on April 22, 1970, as a grassroots initiative, and about 20 million people participated.

She says it was designed to educate the nation about the state of Earth’s environmental issues that were going on at the time: air and water pollution, oil spills, and chemical waste, for example.

“In Environmental Services, every day is Earth Day. So, we are always looking for ways to bring attention to not only the things that environmental services does but how we as a community can come together and what we can do together to make our planet a better place,” Duncan said.

Ashley Krug, the marketing development coordinator, says the city will still celebrate Earth Day this year, just differently than it has before.

In the past, some activities involved joining a stream or street clean up event, picking up trash in neighborhoods, signing a pledge to walk or bike more/drive less to reduce emissions from cars, among others.

Krug says this year, the department is adjusting to have community engagement to mark Earth Day, but online and at home.

One way to do that, she says, is to go outside and participate in your own natural space, for example, your backyard.

“We want to encourage people to appreciate the environment they are in and celebrate that every day is Earth Day,” Krug said.

For ideas and how to participate in Earth Day with the city Environmental Services, check out its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/SGFEnvironmentalServices/