Ozarks Tonight: Record-Breaking Cider Days Crowd

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A record number of people attended Cider Days in 2021.

It’s estimated 25,000 people came out for the weekend event on Historic Walnut Street, according to Rusty Worley, Executive Director of the Downtown Springfield Association. The next big event downtown will be the Taste of SOMO, which was rescheduled from its original event date in June.

“It’s the region’s largest foodie event,” Worley said. “We’ve got lots of food trucks. We’re working on restaurants. So, we hope many of those folks who were finding great things to eat on Walnut Street for Cider Days will find their way back next month.”



Taste of SOMO is being held Saturday, October 23 from noon to 5 p.m.

Worley said downtown businesses are seeing a boost since college students have returned. Sales for most businesses are ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Other topics discussed include how the Downtown Springfield Association, along with CID, are working to address parking problems in the downtown region and how to better combat homelessness.

To see a schedule of events and entertainment in Downtown Springfield, visit ItsAllDowntown.com