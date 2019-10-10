Ozarks Tonight: Realtors Helping People

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Realtors from around the region are on a mission this week and they’re not trying to have you buy or sell a home. They are helping families in need.



The group Realtors Helping People is holding a fundraising event on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. the DoublerTee Convention Center on North Glenstone.

They will have goods and services for sale, vendors, prizes, music, and food. There will also be hundreds of items in a silent auction and 20 big-ticket items in a live auction, which begins at 6:30 p.m.



A $10 entry fee includes food and entry to a $150 raffle.



Noelia Guzman is a realtor with Rob and Stacey Real Estate and is on the planning committee for the event.

She says all proceeds go toward emergency home repairs for low-income families.



The program started in 1993 to fill a gap in the community, helping low-income, disabled or elderly people who own their homes make emergency repairs and keep their home safe.

Area realtors work together with the Council of Churches, which is the organization referring to families who need help.