Ozarks Tonight: Raise your glasses and give back

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – It’s expected to be a little warmer this Saturday and if you need plans for the weekend, here’s a great idea: Ozarks Beerfest benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters.

It’s Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Springfield Expo Center from 1-4 pm. Tickets are $30 and $40 at the door.

Susan Mellentine, development director with Big Brothers Big Sisters, says they are expecting about 1,000 people.

Different craft breweries from around the Ozarks and the nation will be there serving more than 200 different brews. Ten local restaurants will be serving food.

With VIP tickets, you can come in at noon, and it includes exclusive tastings, a separate VIP area with massages, TVs and more.

“You can attend something fun and help the community,” Mellentine said.

All proceeds from the event go back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks, specifically to help the matches in the Ozarks and create more matches.

The organization’s overall goal is to be able to help 1,000 kids in the next five years. In 2018, BBBS served 593 children.

Funding is the main factor in keeping the organization from reaching 1,000 children, Mellentine says. it doesn’t receive any funding from the government, all the money raised is through special events, grants, and contributions.

“It takes a village,” Mellentine said. “Not only are we looking for people to help raise funds, but also volunteers.”

She says BBBS is always looking for male mentors.

“To be able to spend a couple of hours a week with our Little who are waiting for a special friend to spend quality time with,” she said.

For tickets or more information on the event, click here.