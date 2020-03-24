Ozarks Tonight: Prioritize your mental health during a pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Today it seems we are all paying extra attention to our physical health, but it’s also important to keep in mind our mental health.

In times like these, where everyday something is changing, and our daily routines are constantly being adjusted, uncertainty can cause some stress and anxiety. And it can be worse for someone who already has an underlying condition like anxiety or depression.

Dr. Alok Jain, psychiatrist and medical director at Eustasis Psychiatric and Addiction Health in Springfield, and Breanna Jain, the CEO there, talk about ways to get through this situation and keeping mental health priority.