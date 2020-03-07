Ozarks Tonight: Preventing Child Abuse

Ozarks FOX

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — About 90,000 cases of child abuse are reported annually in Missouri. Statistics show adults who were abused as children are more likely to mistreat their own children.

During the month of April, child advocates will bring awareness to children who are abused. Jill Simpson, a PPAS Case Worker with Lutheran Family and Children Services described how
LFCS aims to end the cycle of abuse.

There are a number of support programs available for parents and children at LFCS. In 2019 alone, 803 families enrolled in LFCS parenting programs and 442 moms received support during pregnancy.

