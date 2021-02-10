Ozarks Tonight: Pretty Good Parents podcast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two doctors and parents at Mercy Hospital begin a podcast to help other parents with their experiences.

Doctor Karen and Jack Hopkins began their podcast called “Pretty Good Parents” in the fall of 2021.

“We quickly learned no one can be a perfect parent,” said Dr. Jack. “We’re just doing the very best that we can.”

The Hopkins were already practicing pediatricians when they had their first child. Now, their children are grown and the parents want to help other parents outside the office.

“The idea for the podcast really started when our son left for college,” Dr. Karen said. “We would both have these moments with parents and think, ‘I wish I could share that with all my patients’ families.’ Now that our nest is empty, we had time to make that a reality.”

You can find the podcast sponsored by Mercy Kids online, Apple, Google and Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, RadioPublic and Pocket Casts.