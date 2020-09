SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Labor Day is considered the third deadliest holiday for drivers in the U.S., Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop D Trooper Sam Carpenter says this is because everyone wants to travel to celebrate.

“Everybody wants to travel and go see family or go to the lakes do something fun,” said Carpenter. “So we end up with a lot more vehicles on the roadway than we normally see.”

Learn more in the video above.