Ozarks Tonight: Potluck Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Staying at home more probably also means cooking a lot more. And if you need some ideas or inspiration for what to make next, Kaitlyn McConnell comes to the rescue with some recipes “from days gone by.”

It’s the first blog post of its kind on Ozarks Alive, and McConnell says, the first of many. In it, she shares vintage recipes from cookbooks dating back to the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.

“Food is a defining and unifying thing, people gather around food, it’s a comfort. Potlucks and gatherings are still happening and I think you can learn a lot about a region when you see what kinds of things are brought,” she said. “And from my perspective, these cookbooks are a good way to virtually visit those days from years ago.”

McConnell says she is always collecting new recipes, so you can send them her way if you have any. She is also a collector of cookbooks and says – if you’re not using yours anymore – she’s happy to take them.

You can connect with her, check out the blog post and the recipes she shared here.