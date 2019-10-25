Ozarks Tonight: A Sweet Piece of History

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A sweet piece of Ozarks history. That’s what Kaitlyn McConnell calls an Ozarks tradition that doesn’t exist in its purest form anymore – pie suppers. She wrote about the in her latest article on Ozarks Alive.

As Kaitlyn reports, pie suppers used to be the place to be back in the day. Community members would get together for what was a fundraiser for the local schoolhouse. Women would bake the pies to be auctioned off, and in some cases, they would raise a whopping $5. Which back then was a big chunk of money.

Kaitlyn spoke to a Douglas County resident who still remembers what these pie suppers used to be like.

To see the full article, click here.

Ozarks Alive is hosting a Pie Supper on Saturday, Nov. 9.

At the event, Kaitlyn will launch her book: Passport to the Ozarks, It will highlight 61 places to visit in the Ozarks. For more info and to pre-order, click here.