SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — PFLAG, an organization dedicated to making Springfield and the surrounding areas better for LGBTQ+ people, announced a new program to offer support to people with different sexual orientations or gender identities and their families.

The PFLAG support fund is a $6,000 grant to go towards helping a family and LGBTQ+ people with strained relationships get counseling sessions.

Those interested in the grant can go to PFLAG’s website.