SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- If you live in Nixa, city leaders want to hear your ideas on how to make Nixa better in the next few years.

Imagine Nixa is a community-wide brainstorm session, in which residents go to https://www.imaginenixa.com/ to check out the city's vision and values set by City Council, and share your ideas and suggestions for what you think Nixa should do to make that vision a reality.

In this Ozarks Tonight, Jenifer Abreu talked to Nixa Mayor Brian Steele and Public Information Officer Drew Douglas about this initiative.

How it works:

There's a forum for each one of your vision and values: