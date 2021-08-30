Ozarks Tonight: Ozarks Alive visits quaint community in Douglas County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Where the road transforms from pavement to dirt, you’ll find a quaint community in the heart of Douglas County, Missouri.

Champion is a town author Kaitlyn McConnell has often written about for her website Ozarks Alive.

“It just kind of feels like you’re in a whole different place,” McConnell said.

The county store has a vintage scale still occasionally used to weigh newborns after a home birth. The church next door, the other main community gathering spot in town, adjusts its hours to make sure farmers can milk the cows in the morning before hearing the sermon.

As Kaitlyn explained, it’s small-town living at its finest, and visitors are welcome.