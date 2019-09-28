Ozarks FOX

Ozarks Tonight: “See the Ozarks before it’s sold.”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – See the Ozarks before it’s sold. That’s exactly what Kaitlyn McConnell wants people to do, because, as she writes in her latest article on Ozarks Alive, there’s a lot of land for sale in the area and she thinks that could change the landscape around the Ozarks in the next few years. 
Almost every weekend for the past three years, Kaitlynn has been driving around the Ozarks trying to find hidden stories in the small towns, old buildings, and local traditions. And the more she drives, the more she notices for sale signs. At least a lot more compared to what she saw growing up near Marshfield.

Although she welcomes change and understands developments are a part of growth, she says it’s important for locals to take the time to appreciate and get to know the Ozarks, before it all changes too quickly that we can’t even remember what it once looked and felt like.  
Watch the conversation above to hear Kaitlynn talk about why she wrote this latest article, and read the original article here.

