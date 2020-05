SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Now more than ever, our communities are connecting by social distancing outside. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more people are heading outdoors and visiting greenway trails.

Executive Director of Ozark Greenways, Mary Kromrey, discussed plans to expand trails from 76 miles to 114+ miles of greenways.

The week of May 11 is also Bike, Walk & Wheel Week. Visit OzarkGreenways.org for ways to participate and win prizes.