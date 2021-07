JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- Less than 24 hours after the governor announced the state would be offering incentives for getting a vaccine, more than 100,000 Missourians ages 12 and older already threw their name into the hat for a chance to win.

Gov. Mike Parson released the details on the program Wednesday where over the next three months, 900 Missourians will have the chance to win cash or educations savings account prizes in the amount of $10,000.