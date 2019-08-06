Breaking News
Ozarks Tonight: New Tax Credits Encourage Diaper Donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Diaper Bank of the Ozarks has helped more than 55,000 babies over the past six years by supplying more than three million diapers. Based on the growing need, it’s on target to supply one million diapers this year alone. 

Executive Director Lori McLerran describes a new tax credit available in Missouri for people donating to diaper banks and helping meet the need. 

