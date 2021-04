Springfield, Mo.– A man who lived in Newton County is credited with saving the French wine industry in the late 1800s.



Author Kaitlyn McConnell recently wrote about Herman Jeager for Ozarks Alive. Jeager pioneered experiments of spraying to control crop disease.



Although he received the Legion of Honor Medal for his accomplishments, his success was later burdened by changing Missouri laws. To this day, how he died remains a mystery.