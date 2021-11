KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – After an extensive search to find the next Kimberling City Police Chief, city leaders have chosen Todd Lemoine. Chief Lemoine has an impressive resume and a proven skill-set that can help the community redefine public safety.

"Wind up with twenty-six years in the Marine Corps. Retired as Sgt. Major. Retired from law enforcement as a captain and later progressed to the federal government side,” said Chief Lemoine. "Anti-terrorism, force protection, physical security, emergency management, law enforcement, active shooter, disease containment, and a couple of other items that are there fall under protection."