Ozarks Tonight: National Journal Publishes Local Research

Ozarks Tonight

REPUBLIC, Mo. — A local researcher is getting her work published in the national scientific journal, the American Midland Network. Katie A. Kull is a recent intern with the Heartland Inventory and Monitoring Network, which is headquartered at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. The Heartland Network takes inventory and monitors the species and natural features in its parks.

Kull’s article focuses on a rare wildflower, the royal catchfly. Since it was last surveyed in 2000, there has been a decline in the number of these plants. Kull’s work will be featured in the July issue of the American Midland Network.

