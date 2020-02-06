Ozarks Tonight: MSU Students Volunteer and Work at the Super Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made history in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday and Missouri State Students were there helping behind the scenes.

15 entertainment major students volunteered for the Super Bowl and NFL FanFest. The experience was extra special for two Missouri students, Victoria Quintero, who is from Kansas City, and Logan Swadner, who is from Joplin. Both are Chiefs fans.

Quintero worked during the halftime show, a unique opportunity made possible by an alumna. Swadner volunteered with FanFest, media check-in among other things.

Dr. Philip Rothschild says he hopes this experience will better prepare students for a career in the field by better understanding what it takes to create an experience.

“This is a perfect opportunity for them to see the scale magnified,” he said. “And for them, then to see, how does it get done? It gets done by breaking it up into small parts.”

This opportunity is made possible through MSU’s College of Business Entertainment Management program and students have to put in a lot of work before they can be a part of the Super Bowl crew or another major sporting event.

It all started in 1999, but these Chiefs fans can probably claim Super Bowl 54 as being the best one yet.

Check out the conversation above to learn more about the students and the program.