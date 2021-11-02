Ozarks Tonight: MSU biomedical instructor releases first science fiction book

Welcome back to Ozarks Tonight. At Missouri State, biomedical instructor, Dallas Massie, is now a published science fiction author.

“Turning heartache into a thriller, Dallas Massey has published the first book (Fall Prey: The Hunt) in his trilogy science fiction series, Fall Prey. Written in honor of his late younger brother, Dillon, who died in 2017 from pneumonia, the series combines Dallas’ passion for science and his love for vampire stories. It follows Asher Blackthorn, a young, weary police officer whose brother recently died from complications of Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy. Blackthorn’s world turns to chaos after encountering a vampire.

Dallas and Dillon were both diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at an early age. Book two of the series (Fall Prey: The Attack) is expected to be released in March 2022, with the third one(Fall Prey: The Kill) to follow in August 2022. If you’d like to chat with Dallas, let me know. “