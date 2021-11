CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – For more than 45 years, musicians at an opry in Christian County have been entertaining guests with country music. While crowds have grown over the years, something else has grown that’s keeping people out of the building. Mold.

Author of Ozarks Alive Kaitlyn McConnell described the charming community the Oldfield Opry has built solely on volunteers. There’s also information on fundraising goals to extract the mold and restore the building.