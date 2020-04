SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, and amid this pandemic, it seems like the environment is reaping some benefits -as pollution and greenhouse gas emissions have fallen around the world.

In this Ozarks Tonight, Jenifer Abreu talked to Carolyn Amparan, a member of the League of Women Voters Missouri, and the chair of the Sierra Club Osage group about how the pandemic has impacted the environment and what the public can learn from this time.