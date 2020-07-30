Ozarks Tonight: Missouri voting in the 2020 election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For 2020, voting looks different in Missouri. For the first time, voters who don’t qualify for an absentee ballot can request a mail-in ballot. Those mail-in ballots do need to be notarized. The process can be a bit confusing.

Joan Gentry, with the League of Women Voters in Southwest Missouri, explains what you need to know, and how the League is helping people get their ballot notarized for free.

Although the deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the August primary has passed, voters can still request one for November. This change only applies to this year.