Ozarks Tonight: Missouri State University honors Black History Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — All this month, Missouri State University is offering numerous events and seminars to educate and celebrate Black History Month.

“We will be having members of the George Floyd family Wednesday (Feb. 10) to talk about how that kicked off the movement this summer,” said Dr. Kimberly Martin, Director of Multicultural Programs at MSU.

Events offered by the university are free and open to the public. You do have to register to listen in on the Zoom discussion with Floyd’s family.

Leslie David Baker, also known as Stanley from the show The Office, is also included in this month’s presentations.