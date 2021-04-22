Ozarks Tonight: Mental health and COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Take a look at data from the CDC showing a 6.5% increase in mental health prescriptions during the pandemic.
Nami executive director Stephanie Appleby discusses how the trends relate to Missouri and its residents.
by: Sarah Scarlett, Ivie MacyPosted: / Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Take a look at data from the CDC showing a 6.5% increase in mental health prescriptions during the pandemic.
Nami executive director Stephanie Appleby discusses how the trends relate to Missouri and its residents.