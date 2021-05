FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former reality show star Joshua Duggar, 33, was charged by indictment with receiving and possessing child pornography. His case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood a Department of Justice (DOJ) initiative to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville and the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force are the investigating agencies in the Duggar case.