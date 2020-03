TANEY COUNTY, Mo. -- There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Taney County. According to the Taney County Health Department Director, Lisa Marshall, nobody in the county has been tested for the virus.

The health department is still taking preventative measures to keep everyone safe. You can find more information on how to protect yourself at https://health.mo.gov/, the Taney County Health Department Facebook page, or call the 24-hour hotline at (877)-435-8411.