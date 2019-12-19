Ozarks Tonight: Man beaten to death on his wedding day

CALIFORNIA — Two brothers arrested in California for beating a man to death who had just gotten married.

According to police, two uninvited men showed up to Melgoza and Esther Bustamnate’s reception, they left when asked to leave but later came back after many guests had left.

Melgoza asked them to leave again which lead to argument and physical altercation.

The fight ended with Melgoza and two other men getting beat with baseball bats.

Melgoza was rushed to the hospital where he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Police arrested Rony Ramirez, 28, and Josue Ramirez, 19.

The brothers were taken into custody without incident and charged with murder.

Melgoza leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, and his new wife, now a widow.