DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Kaitlyn McConnell, author of Ozarks Alive, stumbled upon a rich piece of Ozarks history tucked away in Douglas County.

“It is one of the best time capsules, living time capsules, I have ever seen in the Ozarks,” McConnell said.

Kaitlyn described finding the remnants of Topaz Mill and spoke to the owners who restored it to its former glory. The owners love sharing the mill’s rich history and are happy to give tours to the public.