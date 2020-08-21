Ozarks Tonight: Lights of Hope Goes Virtual

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 10th annual Lights of Hope event will be virtual this year. The event, hosted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), honors those who have been touched by cancer and remembers those lost.

The virtual Lights of Hope ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on September 12. It will include speakers to reflect and give remarks. Missouri Grassroots Manager Tim Freeman said the organization hopes to collect more than 40,000 bags that will shine across America.

Funds raised through Lights of Hope enable ACS CAN to continue its mission to make cancer a national priority with legislators in Washington, D.C.

Volunteer Jerry Neville gave an example of how that money was used in Springfield last year to help prevent further cancer cases.

“We participated in that effort to prevent teenagers under the age of 18 from purchasing vaping products,” Neville said.

Visit the Lights of Hope website for more information on how to get involved.