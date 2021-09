JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – An 8-year-old elementary school student plans to ask for a mask mandate at Windsor C1 Schools on Wednesday after being bullied for wearing a mask.

At the moment, masks are optional at Windsor C1 Schools. Kids have the choice to come to class wearing one or not. But for 8-year-old Everylee Cox, a student at James E. Freer Elementary, the choice is non-negotiable.