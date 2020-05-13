Ozarks Tonight: Library Branches Reopening Soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Most Springfield-Greene County Library branches will open for in-person use Tuesday, May 26. Hours will be 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday through August 31.

Branches will remain closed on Sunday. All branches, except Park Central Branch and Fair Grove Branch, will open. Those two branches will have curbside service only, due to a lack of space to sufficiently social distance.

All drive-up window service times will switch on May 26 to 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Branch phones and Library Express West will reopen Monday, May 18.

Community Relations Director Kathleen O’Dell explained the new guidelines that will be in place and how programs will be impacted.