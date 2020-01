SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- If you want to add healthy, disease-free years to your life, you can. And you can start right now, regardless of your age. That's according to a study published in the journal Circulation.

Here's the recipe - you have a healthy body mass index, eat a healthy diet, don't smoke, don't drink too much, and exercise regularly. No surprise there, but here's the cool part - with all that you can add up to 14 healthy, disease-free years to your life. And that's because it's directly correlated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer.